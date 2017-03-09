(Projected No. 1 seed in Midwest Region; ranked 5th in adjusted offensive efficiency on kenpom.com)

Offensive Scouting Report

* This is the Season of Smallball in Lawrence. Kansas' run at the 2016 national title was killed by a smallballin' Villanova team in the Elite Eight, and the Jayhawks have subsequently joined in on the downsizing. It wasn't a matter of copycatting 'Nova; it was about KU coach Bill Self maximizing the potential of a roster with an abundance of guards and a potential Lottery Pick freshman wing, 6' 8" Josh Jackson, who has considerable college value as a creating-scoring-and-rebounding "small" four.

Self went small on just a handful of possessions in '15–16, when his preferred 4–5 combo was senior Perry Ellis and junior Landen Lucas, and he had four playable bigs on the bench. This season, since losing freshman backup center Udoka Azubuike to an injury in mid-December, Self has rolled with small-ball units 88.6% of the time*, and it's resulted in the most efficient offense of his 13-season-run of Big 12 titles.

*(Splits gathered from hooplens.com lineup data during that time period.)

* The quintessential Kansas possession this season is the smallball weave, where the four perimeter players execute a series of dribble handoffs, with occasional ballscreen-and-roll-to-the-post actions by the lone big.

While the Jayhawks' national player of the year candidate, point guard Frank Mason III, is a capable scorer in pretty much any situation—isolations, ballscreens, handoffs, catch-and-shoots—Jackson is an abysmal iso scorer (at just 0.48 points per possession, according to Synergy) and not much better as a pick-and-roll ballhandler (0.59 PPP). That makes the weave ideal for Jackson, because it either gives him downhill driving momentum off of a handoff …

… or sets him up to make backcuts to the rim, which he typically finishes better than this one:

* Having a second point guard (Devonte' Graham) on the floor and mixing up ballhandlers with the weave creates more catch-and-shoot opportunities for Mason than a typical floor general gets. And that's a good thing, because Mason is one of the nation's most efficient catch-and-shoot snipers, scoring a remarkable 1.65 PPP. Aside from a wide-open lob dunk for Jackson, Mason firing off the catch is Kansas' most valuable scoring option.

* Posting up isn't completely dead for Kansas. While it's no longer consistently option A or B, Lucas did have seven post-up possessions in the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. He's an efficient enough post scorer (at 1.00 PPP) to have sets run for him when he's matched up against a lesser big man, and the Jayhawks' spread-out offense, which always has four long-range shooters, makes it difficult to run double-teams at Lucas on the block.