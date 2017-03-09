College Basketball

UNC's Roy Williams: 'Our president tweets out more bulls--- than anybody I've ever seen'

SI Wire
3 hours ago

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams didn't mince words when commenting on President Donald Trump's social media activity. 

Following UNC's 78–53 win over Miami in the ACC tournament on Thursday, Williams was asked about the advantages of the tournament taking place in New York and whether it might garner more media or recruiting attention for his team. 

His response, in short, was that there were no advantages, and he pointed to social media as a reason why not.

"It used to be much more [important to play in a big market] than I think it is now," Williams said. "Now everybody has got social media, and we don't need The New York Times to find out what in the dickens is going on in our country. You know, our president tweets out more bulls--- than anybody I've ever seen. We've got social media.

"In the old days, there's no question it was the media capital of the world, but I'm not sure it is right now."

Williams adds his name to a list of coaches who have criticized Trump, including Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, the Spurs' Gregg Popovich and the Warriors' Steve Kerr.

