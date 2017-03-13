Former Baylor head coach Dave Bliss repeated his claims in an upcoming Showtime documentary that one of his players was a drug dealer before being shot and killed by a teammate in 2003.

Bliss made the claims in the documentary, “Disgraced," which is scheduled to be aired on March 31.

Former player Patrick Dennehy was murdered by teammate Carlton Dotson and his body was found in July 2003, shot twice in the head. Dotson is serving a 35-year prison sentence for the murder.

Bliss said that Dennehy sold drugs on campus and was heard on an audiotape trying to coerce other players into saying that Dennehy was a drug dealers. Authorities investigating the crime never found proof of that claim.

Still, Bliss made the claims saying in part that Dennehy was "the worst" when asked by a Showtime producer if Dennehy sold drugs. Bliss believed the comments he made were off-camera.

"They thought [Dennehy] paid for his scholarship because he was selling drugs because you know – this is off camera – he was selling drugs," Bliss said.

“I don’t want to be absolved from anything,” Bliss said to CBS Sports. “The only reason I said it on the documentary, it’s been 15 years. The story needs to be told accurately. “I’ve got no reason not to tell the truth.”

Brian Brabazon, Dennehy’s stepfather, disagreed with everything Bliss has claimed over the year.

“If I ever meet him in public. I don’t care how old he is, I don’t care how weak I am. I’m going to knock his teeth in." Brabazon says in the documentary.

Bliss resigned from Baylor a month after Dennehy was found dead and the NCAA slapped Bliss with a 10-year show cause penalty two years later.

Bliss is now the head basketball coach at Southwestern Christian University in Oklahoma.

- Scooby Axson