College Basketball

Duke betting favorite to win NCAA Tournament

2:16 | College Basketball
March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?
SI Wire
2 hours ago

ACC Tournament champion Duke is the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament according to several Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Blue Devils are a No. 2 seed in the East Region and will take on No. 15 seed Troy on Friday.

The Wynn and Westgate SuperBook has Duke as the favorite at 5–1, while William Hill's Nevada sportsbook has North Carolina as the favorite at 13–2, and MGM's sportsbook lists Kansas as the top title contender at 6–1.

Westgate has North Carolina as a 6–1 favorite, followed Kentucky, Kansas and defending national champion Villanova all at 8–1. Gonzaga is listed as a 10–1 favorite, with UCLA, Louisville and Arizona all at 12-1.

Duke started the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason by the Associated Press and USA Today Sports coaches poll after returning three starters from last season's team that reached the Sweet 16 and bringing in one of the nation's top recruiting classes.

They stumbled during conference play, losing three of their last four regular season games and ended up the No. 5 seed in the ACC tournament before becoming the first team to win the ACC tournament with four victories in four days.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters