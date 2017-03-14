The outspoken father of UCLA freshman guard Lonzo Ball says that could beat Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one in his prime.

LaVar Ball made the comments to USA Today and also discussed the basketball future of his three sons.

“I would just back [Jordan] in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left,” LaVar Ball said. “He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.

After making those assertions, Ball wasn't finished about Jordan.

“Now in a game of five-on-five, [Jordan] might do some damage," he said.

LaVar Ball's collegiate basketball career consists of one season at Washington State in 1987-88 before transferring to Division II Cal State-Los Angeles.

For comparsion, during that same 87-88 season, Jordan averaged 35 points and was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

Ball also said he is looking for a $1 billion shoe deal for his sons if they don't sign with one of the big shoe and apparel companies.

"A billion dollars, it has to be there," Ball said "That's our number, a billion, straight out of the gate. And you don't even have to give it to me all up front. Give us $100 million a year."

