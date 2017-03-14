College Basketball

LaVar Ball says he would ‘kill’ Michael Jordan one-on-one back in heyday

2:34 | College Basketball
Bracket Breakdown: South region
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The outspoken father of UCLA freshman guard Lonzo Ball says that could beat Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one in his prime.

LaVar Ball made the comments to USA Today and also discussed the basketball future of his three sons.

“I would just back [Jordan] in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left,” LaVar Ball said. “He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.

After making those assertions, Ball wasn't finished about Jordan.

“Now in a game of five-on-five, [Jordan] might do some damage," he said.

LaVar Ball's collegiate basketball career consists of one season at Washington State in 1987-88 before transferring to Division II Cal State-Los Angeles.

For comparsion, during that same 87-88 season, Jordan averaged 35 points and was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

Ball also said he is looking for a $1 billion shoe deal for his sons if they don't sign with one of the big shoe and apparel companies.

"A billion dollars, it has to be there," Ball said "That's our number, a billion, straight out of the gate. And you don't even have to give it to me all up front. Give us $100 million a year."

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters