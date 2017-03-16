The NCAA tournament round of 64 kicks off on Thursday. All 67 games of the tournament will be televised and streamed live online.

March Madness Live will stream the tournament, which will be televised on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

The First Four took place in Dayton earlier this week.

First round sites include Buffalo, Milwaukee, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Greenville, S.C., Indianapolis, Tulsa and Sacramento.

The Final Four and the national title game will be televised by CBS. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be televised by CBS and TNT.

How to watch

TV:

First Four – TruTV

First and second rounds – CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV

Regionals – CBS, TBS

National Semifinals – CBS

National Championship – CBS

Live stream: All games can be streamed on March Madness Live.

Full bracket

Round of 64 matchups

East Region

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 (Mount St. Mary’s/New Orleans)

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC-Wilmington

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 (Providence/USC)

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy

Midwest Region

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 (N.C. Central/UC Davis)

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

South Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall

No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee

No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop

No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State

No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 (Kansas State/Wake Forest)

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State

No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell

No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier

No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 10 VCU

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota