How to watch March Madness online: Live stream, TV channel, time
The NCAA tournament round of 64 kicks off on Thursday. All 67 games of the tournament will be televised and streamed live online.
March Madness Live will stream the tournament, which will be televised on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.
The First Four took place in Dayton earlier this week.
First round sites include Buffalo, Milwaukee, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Greenville, S.C., Indianapolis, Tulsa and Sacramento.
The Final Four and the national title game will be televised by CBS. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be televised by CBS and TNT.
How to watch
TV:
First Four – TruTV
First and second rounds – CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV
Regionals – CBS, TBS
National Semifinals – CBS
National Championship – CBS
Live stream: All games can be streamed on March Madness Live.
Full bracket
The Bracket: https://t.co/0t5HU1WR4x#SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/DHiHrJBRAZ— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 12, 2017
Round of 64 matchups
East Region
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 (Mount St. Mary’s/New Orleans)
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC-Wilmington
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 (Providence/USC)
No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy
Midwest Region
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 (N.C. Central/UC Davis)
No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State
No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island
No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
South Region
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall
No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee
No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State
No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 (Kansas State/Wake Forest)
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky
West Region
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State
No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton
No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell
No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast
No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier
No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 10 VCU
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota