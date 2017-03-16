College Basketball

March Madness schedule: Round of 64 matchups, TV information

Bracket Breakdown: Midwest region
14 minutes ago

March Madness is here. Don't miss a moment of the action.

All games will be streamed online with March Madness Live.

The Final Four will be held in Phoenix on April 1. The national championship game will be played on April 3 and broadcast on CBS.

Below are the game times, television channels and match-ups for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Round of 64

Thursday (all times ET, p.m.)

12:15 on CBS: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton

12:40 on truTV: No.  5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington

1:30 on TNT: No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop

2:00 on TBS: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State

Estimated start 2:45 on CBS: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell

Estimated start 3:10 on truTV: No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State

Estimated start at 4:00 on TNT: No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee

Estimated start at 4:30 on TBS: No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

6:50 on TNT, No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier

7:10 on CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s

7:20 on TBS: No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 VCU

7:27 on truTV: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont

Estimated start at 9:20 on TNT: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast

Estimated start at 9:40 on CBS: No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech

12:15 on CBS: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State

12:40 on truTV: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

1:30 on TNT: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall

2:00 on TBS: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona

Estimated start at ​2:45, CBS: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

Estimated start at 3:10, truTV: No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 USC/Providence

Estimated start at 4:00, TNT: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Estimated start at 4:30, TBS: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

6:50 on TNT, No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 NCCU/UC Davis

7:10 on CBS: No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State

7:20 on TBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy

7:27 on truTV: No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 K-State/Wake Forest

Estimated start at 9:20 on TNT: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State

Estimated start at 9:40 on CBS: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky

Estimated start at 9:50 on TBS: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette

Estimated start at 9:57 on truTV: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State

