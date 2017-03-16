March Madness schedule: Round of 64 matchups, TV information
March Madness is here. Don't miss a moment of the action.
All games will be streamed online with March Madness Live.
The Final Four will be held in Phoenix on April 1. The national championship game will be played on April 3 and broadcast on CBS.
Below are the game times, television channels and match-ups for the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Round of 64
Thursday (all times ET, p.m.)
12:15 on CBS: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton
12:40 on truTV: No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington
1:30 on TNT: No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop
2:00 on TBS: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State
Estimated start 2:45 on CBS: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell
Estimated start 3:10 on truTV: No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State
Estimated start at 4:00 on TNT: No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee
Estimated start at 4:30 on TBS: No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt
6:50 on TNT, No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier
7:10 on CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s
7:20 on TBS: No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 VCU
7:27 on truTV: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont
Estimated start at 9:20 on TNT: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast
Estimated start at 9:40 on CBS: No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech
Friday (all times ET, p.m.)
12:15 on CBS: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State
12:40 on truTV: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
1:30 on TNT: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall
2:00 on TBS: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona
Estimated start at 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
Estimated start at 3:10, truTV: No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 USC/Providence
Estimated start at 4:00, TNT: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
Estimated start at 4:30, TBS: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island
6:50 on TNT, No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 NCCU/UC Davis
7:10 on CBS: No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State
7:20 on TBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy
7:27 on truTV: No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 K-State/Wake Forest
Estimated start at 9:20 on TNT: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State
Estimated start at 9:40 on CBS: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky
Estimated start at 9:50 on TBS: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette
Estimated start at 9:57 on truTV: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State