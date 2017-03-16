Warren Buffett adds new twists to his million-dollar NCAA tournament challenge

Northwestern is making its first ever appearance in the NCAA tournament and will take on Vanderbilt at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Wildcats are the No. 8 seed in the West region, and a victory could lead them into a potential game against top-seed Gonzaga.

Northwestern is led by junior guard Bryant McIntosh, who leads the team in points and assists.

Vanderbilt comes into the tournament with 15 losses, but earned their second straight tournament appearance finishing 10-8 in the SEC and beating Florida (No. 4 seed, East Region) three times this season.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Thursday, March 16, 4:30 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.