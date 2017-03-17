Charles Barkley and LaVarr Ball's war of words continues as the NBA star vowed to wear UCLA's opponent's jerseys until the Bruins lose.

"I have some animosity toward the UCLA program at this particular moment," Barkley said. "Right now, I've got bitter anger animosity toward certain people affiliated – not the players. Love Steve Alford."

Watch Barkley's comments below:

Charles Barkley is back with more shots at LaVar Ball pic.twitter.com/rQq90Hz9Gt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 18, 2017

LaVarr Ball averaged 2.2 points for Washington State in 1988-89 and Barkley made sure to point that out.

Earlier in the week, Ball said, "If Charles thought like me, maybe he’d win a championship...I don’t know what his basketball career was, but I’d put mine up against his.”

Barkley responded by challenging Ball to a one-and-one game.