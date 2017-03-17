College Basketball

Watch: Charles Barkley picks Kent State over UCLA because of LaVarr Ball

2:34 | College Basketball
Bracket Breakdown: South region
Extra Mustard
26 minutes ago

Charles Barkley and LaVarr Ball's war of words continues as the NBA star vowed to wear UCLA's opponent's jerseys until the Bruins lose.

"I have some animosity toward the UCLA program at this particular moment," Barkley said. "Right now, I've got bitter anger animosity toward certain people affiliated – not the players. Love Steve Alford."

Watch Barkley's comments below:

LaVarr Ball averaged 2.2 points for Washington State in 1988-89 and Barkley made sure to point that out. 

Earlier in the week, Ball said, "If Charles thought like me, maybe he’d win a championship...I don’t know what his basketball career was, but I’d put mine up against his.”

Barkley responded by challenging Ball to a one-and-one game.

