UCLA head coach Steve Alford says he is not focused on the vacant Indiana job as his current team is set to begin the NCAA tournament.

Alford starred at Indiana, helping the Hoosiers win the national championship in 1987.

Indiana fired head coach Tom Crean on Thursday after nine seasons at the school, which immediately threw Alford's name in any future candidate search.

Alford said it was inevitable that his name would be brought up in any Indiana head coaching speculation.

"But I love UCLA. I love Los Angeles," Alford said.

"You're talking about arguably the greatest brand anywhere on the planet. We've got things going at a very high level now, and we're very excited about it. And we're excited about being in this tournament and seeing what we can do."

Alford has led UCLA to a 94–44 record in four seasons. The Bruins, the No. 3 seed in the South Region, begin their NCAA tournament against Kent State on Friday. Alford said that his team won't be distracted with all the talk about his job status.

"That's never been something I look at, whether it be that job or other jobs," he said. "My journey has taken me to places I had no idea [I'd be]. I've fallen in love with every spot. I don't want that to be what this is about. This is about us, and this is about what this group of guys is doing, and that's where my focus is."

- Scooby Axson