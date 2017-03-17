College Basketball

Steve Alford on Indiana coaching rumors: 'I love UCLA'

0:51 | College Basketball
Indiana fires head coach Tom Crean after nine seasons
SI Wire
an hour ago

UCLA head coach Steve Alford says he is not focused on the vacant Indiana job as his current team is set to begin the NCAA tournament.

Alford starred at Indiana, helping the Hoosiers win the national championship in 1987.

Indiana fired head coach Tom Crean on Thursday after nine seasons at the school, which immediately threw Alford's name in any future candidate search.

Alford said it was inevitable that his name would be brought up in any Indiana head coaching speculation.

"But I love UCLA. I love Los Angeles," Alford said.

"You're talking about arguably the greatest brand anywhere on the planet. We've got things going at a very high level now, and we're very excited about it. And we're excited about being in this tournament and seeing what we can do."

Alford has led UCLA to a 94–44 record in four seasons. The Bruins, the No. 3 seed in the South Region, begin their NCAA tournament against Kent State on Friday. Alford said that his team won't be distracted with all the talk about his job status.

"That's never been something I look at, whether it be that job or other jobs," he said. "My journey has taken me to places I had no idea [I'd be]. I've fallen in love with every spot. I don't want that to be what this is about. This is about us, and this is about what this group of guys is doing, and that's where my focus is."

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters