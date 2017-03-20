College Basketball

2017 NCAA tournament tip times: TV information for Sweet 16

The tip-off times and television information for the 2017 NCAA tournament Sweet 16 have been set. Regional semifinal games will be played Thursday and Friday, with CBS and TBS carrying them all (so no more truTV).

The Sweet 16 begins Thursday with Oregon vs. Michigan at 7:09 p.m. ET on CBS. Friday's games begin with North Carolina vs. Butler at 7:09 p.m. on CBS.

TV coverage on both nights will begin with the Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off pre-game show at 6 p.m. on TBS.

Sweet 16 Games - Thursday, March 26

 
Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
7:09 p.m. CBS Kansas City I Oregon vs. Michigan Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson
7:39 p.m. TBS San Jose I Gonzaga vs. West Virginia Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson
After Conc. I CBS Kansas City II Kansas vs. Purdue Harlan/Miller/Bonner//Jacobson
After Conc. I TBS San Jose II Arizona vs. Xavier Anderson/Webber//Johnson

 

Sweet 16 Games - Friday, March 27

 
Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-By-Play/Analyst/Reporter
7:09 p.m. CBS Memphis I North Carolina vs. Butler Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
7:29 p.m. TBS New York I Baylor vs. South Carolina Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce
After Conc. I CBS Memphis II Kentucky vs. UCLA Nantz/Hill/Raftery//Wolfson
After Conc. I TBS New York II Florida vs. Wisconsin Lundquist/Spanarkel//LaForce

