2017 NCAA tournament tip times: TV information for Sweet 16
The tip-off times and television information for the 2017 NCAA tournament Sweet 16 have been set. Regional semifinal games will be played Thursday and Friday, with CBS and TBS carrying them all (so no more truTV).
The Sweet 16 begins Thursday with Oregon vs. Michigan at 7:09 p.m. ET on CBS. Friday's games begin with North Carolina vs. Butler at 7:09 p.m. on CBS.
TV coverage on both nights will begin with the Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off pre-game show at 6 p.m. on TBS.
Sweet 16 Games - Thursday, March 26
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|7:09 p.m.
|CBS
|Kansas City I
|Oregon vs. Michigan
|Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson
|7:39 p.m.
|TBS
|San Jose I
|Gonzaga vs. West Virginia
|Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson
|After Conc. I
|CBS
|Kansas City II
|Kansas vs. Purdue
|Harlan/Miller/Bonner//Jacobson
|After Conc. I
|TBS
|San Jose II
|Arizona vs. Xavier
|Anderson/Webber//Johnson
Sweet 16 Games - Friday, March 27
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-By-Play/Analyst/Reporter
|7:09 p.m.
|CBS
|Memphis I
|North Carolina vs. Butler
|Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
|7:29 p.m.
|TBS
|New York I
|Baylor vs. South Carolina
|Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce
|After Conc. I
|CBS
|Memphis II
|Kentucky vs. UCLA
|Nantz/Hill/Raftery//Wolfson
|After Conc. I
|TBS
|New York II
|Florida vs. Wisconsin
|Lundquist/Spanarkel//LaForce