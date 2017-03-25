Watch: Chris Chiozza hits buzzer-beater to send Florida to the Elite Eight

NEW YORK - Florida guard Chris Chiozza hit the game winning shot in overtime, pulling up for a floater from just outside the three point line to give the Gators an 84–83 win over Wisconsin.

After Nigel Hayes sank two free throws to give the Badgers the lead, Chiozza drove the length of the floor with no timeouts remaining and hit a breakneck shot that fell as time expired.

It was the first buzzer-beater by a Gator since Mike Miller defeated Butler in the Round of 64 in 2000.

The game was sent to overtime after Badgers guard Zak Showalter hit a similarly difficult three-pointer with two seconds remaining in the second half.

The Badgers were led by Nigel Hayes, who scored 22 points. Florida's scoring leader was KeVaughn Allen with 35 points. Allen was the only Gator in double figures.

This marks Florida's seventh Elite 8 appearance since 2006, which is tied with North Carolina for the most in the past 11 years.

No. 4 Florida will face No. 7 South Carolina in an all-SEC Elite 8 game on Sunday afternoon.