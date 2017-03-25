UCLA coach Steve Alford: 100% not going to Indiana

UCLA head coach Steve Alford has dismissed any rumors of him leaving for the head coaching vacancy at Indiana, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

“I am absolutely 100 percent not going to Indiana," Alford said. "Staying at UCLA. I am happy. Love it here. Have a great (recruiting) class coming in, and a brand-new practice facility. Obviously, I love my alma mater. Committed to UCLA. I am not going to talk to Indiana. I am staying a Bruin."

UCLA lost to the Kentucky Wildcats 85–75 on Friday night. Alford finished with a 31–5 record on the season.

Indiana continues its search for a head coach after firing Tom Crean earlier in the month.