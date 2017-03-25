College Basketball

Watch: Zak Showalter sends Wisconsin-Florida to OT on desperation runner

The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
Zak Showalter sent the Wisconsin-Florida Sweet 16 game to overtime with a desperation heave late in the second half.

Showalter split the defense and fired up a circus shot of a runner that went in with two seconds remaining.

With the game tied at 72, Showalter proceeded to celebrate in front of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, seated courtside, with his trademark belt celebration.

The two teams went to OT tied at 72

