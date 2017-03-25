Zak Showalter sent the Wisconsin-Florida Sweet 16 game to overtime with a desperation heave late in the second half.

Showalter split the defense and fired up a circus shot of a runner that went in with two seconds remaining.

Zak Showalter sent it to OT then looked right at Aaron Rodgers and did the belt celebration! pic.twitter.com/r3f73jWNOb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 25, 2017

With the game tied at 72, Showalter proceeded to celebrate in front of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, seated courtside, with his trademark belt celebration.

The two teams went to OT tied at 72