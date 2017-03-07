College Basketball

Where’s Your Team? Sports Illustrated's iconic March Madness cover returns

What’s the best way to avoid SI’s dreaded cover jinx? Feature all 68 NCAA tournament teams on the same cover.

To help capture the excitement of March Madness, when small-conference stars mix it up with power-conference player-of-the-year candidates, Sports Illustrated is bringing back the tradition of putting every tournament team on its cover. And now college basketball fans can see the process unfold in real time. It starts with the first seven teams who qualified by winning their conference tournaments—Florida Gulf Coast (Atlantic Sun); Winthrop (Big South); UNC-Wilmington (Colonial); Iona (MAAC); Wichita State (Missouri Valley), Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley) and East Tennessee State (Southern)—and SI will update this interactive cover as each team punches its ticket to the Big Dance.

SI printed these collage-style covers in a variety of forms for 10 straight years, from 2003 through ‘12. The March 20 print edition of Sports Illustrated will feature every team in the men’s tournament field, along with coaches, mascots, cheerleaders and the top women’s teams.

Will your team make the field? Check back and hit the refresh button below to see the tournament take shape.

Players featured on this year's cover:

East Tennessee State: (40) Tevin Glass
Florida Gulf Coast: (0) Brandon Goodwin
Iona: (1) Sam Cassell Jr.
Jacksonville State: (4) Tyrik Edwards
UNC-Wilmington: (12) C.J. Bryce
Wichita State: (11) Landry Shamet
Winthrop: (5) Keon Johnson

