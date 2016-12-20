Joe Mixon to police: ‘It felt like a dude hit me’

A video of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon talking to police in 2014 about his assault of a female student was released on Tuesday.

In the video, Mixon detailed the moments leading up to his striking of Amelia Molitor at a café, which left her with several broken bones in her face.

The 20-year-old said he was “shocked” that Molitor slapped him, a move that preceded Mixon punching her in the face. Mixon also said that one of Molitor’s friends used a racial slur when talking about him, and when he responded with another slur, the woman pushed him.

“The gay dude...he called me something,” Mixon told police in the video. “He was like [expletive]. So then I was like, you got me messed up. And then I called him a [expletive]. And after that, the girl, she dropped her purse, that's when she came in my face, pushed me, and then my glasses came off, and then, like, I had, like, jumped at her, like, to watch out. And then she came in my face. I put my head down. And she swung on me.

• Bob Stoops's true standards come into light with Joe Mixon video

“And after that, like, I was so shocked, because she hit me so hard. It felt like a dude hit me. And after that, like, my face went boom, my reaction was just right there.”

Video of Mixon hitting Molitor was released last week after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled it public record. He accepted an “Alford Plea” to the misdemeanor charge of acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.

The running back was suspended for the 2014 season before playing his freshman year in 2015. He played 11 games for the Sooners this season.