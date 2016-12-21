DearAndy: Are there too many bowl games?

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• Are there too many bowl games? Is more really better when some 5–7 teams are now making the postseason? Would changing the bowl-eligibility requirement to seven wins be an improvement?

2:50 | College Football #DearAndy: Players skipping bowl games

• What’s the next step after Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette opted not to play in their bowl games to get ready for the NFL draft? Will players submit a list of bowl games they will or won’t play in? Will they skip nonconference games? Would anyone ever sit out a College Football Playoff game?