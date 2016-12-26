Connecticut announced the team has relieved head coach Bob Diaco of his duties after three seasons, effective January 2.

“This is obviously not the way I had hoped things would turn out, but I appreciate having had the opportunity to be here at UConn,” Diaco said in a statement. “I thank the administration, staff and fans of the UConn Football program for their passion and support over these three years. Most importantly, I want to say how much I love the players on this team and will be rooting for their success. I know that there are great things to come for all of them.”

The Huskies went 3–9 in 2016. In three seasons under Diaco, the team compiled a 11–26 record. Before arriving at UConn, Diaco served as the Notre Dame defensive coordinator and won the Frank Broyles Award in 2012 as the nation's top assistant.

Diaco's contract includes a $3.4 million buyout if he was let go in 2017.

“I believe a new leader for our program and student-athletes is needed to build long-term success,” athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. “I am grateful to Coach Diaco and his staff for their hard work and the integrity with which they ran the program and certainly wish them future success.”