UConn has hired Randy Edsall to return as the team's head football coach following the dismissal of Bob Diaco, the university announced.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to rejoin and lead the UConn program,” Edsall said in a statement. “I want to thank President Herbst, Athletic Director David Benedict and the rest of the administration for believing I am the right person to build this program and develop its student-athletes. I look forward to working with David, our student-athletes and the entire athletic department.”

Edsall served as UConn's head coach from 1999 to 2010. In 2011, he left UConn to coach at Maryland for five years and compiled a 22–24 record. Most recently, he worked with the Detroit Lions in the football research department.

• Source: Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock to join Cincinnati

Diaco went 11–26 in his three seasons as the Huskies' head coach.

Edsall was 74–70 before leaving for College Park. His resume with the Huskies includes two Big East championships and five bowl game appearances.