Down
enlarge
Randy Edsall returns to UConn as head coach
0:41 | College Football
Randy Edsall returns to UConn as head coach
College Football

Randy Edsall returns to replace Bob Diaco as UConn head coach

SI Wire
Wednesday December 28th, 2016

UConn has hired Randy Edsall to return as the team's head football coach following the dismissal of Bob Diaco, the university announced.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to rejoin and lead the UConn program,” Edsall said in a statement. “I want to thank President Herbst, Athletic Director David Benedict and the rest of the administration for believing I am the right person to build this program and develop its student-athletes. I look forward to working with David, our student-athletes and the entire athletic department.”

Edsall served as UConn's head coach from 1999 to 2010. In 2011, he left UConn to coach at Maryland for five years and compiled a 22–24 record. Most recently, he worked with the Detroit Lions in the football research department.

Source: Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock to join Cincinnati

Diaco went 11–26 in his three seasons as the Huskies' head coach.

Edsall was 74–70 before leaving for College Park. His resume with the Huskies includes two Big East championships and five bowl game appearances.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters