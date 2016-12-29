Former BYU coach LaVell Edwards dies at 86

Former BYU coach LaVell Edwards has died at the age of 86 following complications from breaking his hip, his wife told the Provo Daily Herald.

He sustained the injury on Christmas Eve and died on Thursday, his wife, Patti Edwards, said.

Edwards, who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, coached BYU for 29 years and led the Cougars to win the national championship in 1984, earning himself his second national coach of the year award. Edwards had a 257–103–3 record at BYU from 1972 to 2000, and his win total ranks seventh all-time among FBS coaches.

Under Edwards' guidance, BYU won 20 conference championships and went to 22 bowl games.