Contrary to a now-viral video clip, Alabama’s captains did shake hands with their Washington counterparts before Saturday’s Peach Bowl.

After Washington won the coin toss and elected to receive, the referee said, “Gentlemen, step up. Shake hands. Good luck.”

The Washington captains approached with their hands extended to the Alabama captains—Jonathan Allen, Cam Robinson and Reuben Foster—who had already taken off for the sidelines.

​The clip inspired vitriol against the Crimson Tide players from many viewers.

"Alabama and Nick Saban are such class acts"

Alabama proceeds to not shake hands after the coin toss, but that's none of my business ☕️🐸 — Kevin Hanson (@K_Hands17) December 31, 2016

This is why I hate Alabama, ZERO class. Straight thugs https://t.co/ZjmBdkZrye — Matt. (@lMattSmail) December 31, 2016

However, the captains from both sides did shake hands before the toss.

@espn they shook hands before coin toss. Prob not expecting ref to say it again. Look at whole picture. Stop trying to stir things up. pic.twitter.com/7w7bp7zsQQ — Bizzie (@BizzieBaker) December 31, 2016

They did not shake hands for a second time after the toss.

Washington scored first in the game but Alabama took a 17–7 lead into halftime.