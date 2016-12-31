College Football

Report: Michigan’s Jake Butt tore ACL in Orange Bowl

Sunday January 1st, 2017

Michigan tight end Jake Butt tore his ACL during Friday’s Orange Bowl game and needs surgery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Butt, who is considered a potential early round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, injured his right leg during the second quarter of the Wolverines’ loss to Florida State. He previously tore an ACL in off-season workouts in 2014.

Butt, an All-American, skipped the most recent NFL draft to return for his final year at Michigan. He won the John Mackey award for the nation’s best tight end.

