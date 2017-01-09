Notre Dame is expected to hire Clark Lea as linebackers coach, according to a source. Lea spent the 2016 season at Wake Forest and the three previous seasons at Syracuse.

Lea, 35, follows Wake Forest defensive coordinator Mike Elko to Notre Dame. Lea was part of the defensive coaching staff at Wake Forest that finished No. 23 in the nation in scoring defense. The defense cemented its reputation as one of the saltiest units in the country by holding Temple to negative-20 yards rushing in the Military Bowl. Star Wake Forest linebacker Marquel Lee earned second-team All-ACC honors under Lea’s guidance this year. Lee finished the season leading the team with 105 tackles and 20 tackles for loss.

Lea is a 2004 Vanderbilt graduate and has had stints at UCLA, Bowling Green and South Dakota State as an assistant coach.