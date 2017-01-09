College Football

Source: Notre Dame expected to hire Clark Lea as linebackers coach

Pete Thamel
25 minutes ago

Notre Dame is expected to hire Clark Lea as linebackers coach, according to a source. Lea spent the 2016 season at Wake Forest and the three previous seasons at Syracuse.

Lea, 35, follows Wake Forest defensive coordinator Mike Elko to Notre Dame. Lea was part of the defensive coaching staff at Wake Forest that finished No. 23 in the nation in scoring defense. The defense cemented its reputation as one of the saltiest units in the country by holding Temple to negative-20 yards rushing in the Military Bowl. Star Wake Forest linebacker Marquel Lee earned second-team All-ACC honors under Lea’s guidance this year. Lee finished the season leading the team with 105 tackles and 20 tackles for loss.

College Football
Championship playbook: Anonymous coaches break down Alabama-Clemson

Lea is a 2004 Vanderbilt graduate and has had stints at UCLA, Bowling Green and South Dakota State as an assistant coach.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters