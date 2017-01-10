Sports bookmakers in Nevada estimated that about $15 million to $20 million was placed on Monday night's national championship between Clemson and Alabama.

Clemson defeated Alabama 35–31 to dethrone the Crimson Tide as national champions. The fourth quarter saw Clemson score 21 points including a last-second pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow for the game-winning touchdown.

“It was as bad as a result as humanly possible,"” William Hill director of trading Nick Bogdanovich told ESPN.

MGM Resorts and the Wynn took six-figure losses.

Clemson entered the title rematch as a 6.5-point underdog to Alabama.