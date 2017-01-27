College Football

New Baylor football lawsuit alleges 52 rapes by 31 players over four-year span

SI Wire
an hour ago

A new lawsuit filed by a victim against Baylor University alleges 52 rapes by 31 different football players over a four year period, the Dallas Morning News reports.

A women identified as Elizabeth Doe reported being gang raped by former Baylor players Tre’Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman in April 2013 after a party. The two players were named as suspects in a police report, but never charged. Doe is suing the university for Title IX violations and negligence, filing on Friday.

The lawsuit includes the staggering number of cases from 2011–2014, an estimate well beyond a number that school regents presented in the past. In October, officials told the Wall Street Journal that they were aware of 17 assaults by 19 different players.

Then-assistant coach Kendall Briles, son of then-head coach Art Briles, is quoted as using the promise of women as a recruiting tool for athletes.

From the Morning News:

The lawsuit describes a culture of sexual violence within Baylor's athletics, in which the school implemented a "show 'em a good time" policy that "used sex to sell" the football program to recruits. A Dallas-area high school athlete, according to the suit, said former assistant coach Kendall Briles once asked him, "Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players." 

Doe says Chatman was accused of a previous rape involving a student athletic trainer that the school covered up by paying for her education in exchange for a non-disclosure pact. Her lawsuit also states that at least two of five alleged gang rapes were committed by 10 or more players at one time.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters