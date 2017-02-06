College Football

Baylor strength coach fired after arrest in prostitution sting

SI Wire
17 minutes ago

Baylor strength coach Brandon Washington was arrested in a prostitution sting over the weekend and was then fired from the university, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Washington, 33, was arrested at a hotel on a solicitation of prostitution charge on Saturday.

Baylor confirmed his employment by the university at the time of the arrest, and issued the following statement to the Tribune-Herald after he was fired:

“After a full criminal background check was completed and cleared, Brandon Washington was recently hired as an assistant in the Football Strength and Conditioning area. Baylor was notified on February 4 of Brandon Washington’s arrest and terminated his employment immediately that day.

“When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program. Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”

Washington was hired as a member of new Baylor football coach Matt Rhule's staff after working for Rhule at Temple in 2016.

Washington's arrest is the latest episode of misconduct to hit Baylor after the school has been embroiled in a sexual assault scandal for nearly two years. Head coach Art Briles was fired in response to the scandal, and an investigation into the football program is still ongoing.

