Former Baylor president Ken Starr has a job waiting for him in the state department, according to a report by Foreign Policy magazine.

Starr is reportedly on the shortlist for the position of ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The post is tasked with the promotion of religious freedoms around the world.

Starr lost his job at Baylor in the fallout of a widespread sexual assault scandal involving the football program, with 31 players allegedly committing at least 52 acts of rape.

Starr is a former judge and known as a conservative Christian. He remains best known for investigating the sexual activities of president Bill Clinton in the 1990s.