Michigan State University is investigating a sexual assault complaint involving three football players, the school announced.

University police are looking into the allegations in addition to a separate university-led Title IX investigation. The university also announced it will investigate the program’s compliance with school policy, with one staff member suspended from duties.

The players under investigation have been suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing until the investigation concludes.

The complaint was filed in January, according to MLive.com.