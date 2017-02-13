Jerry Sandusky's son arrested for child sexual assault

Pennsylvania State Police officers have arrested Jeffrey Sandusky, the adopted son of former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky, on charges of sexual assault of a child, police told WTAJ.

Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned on charges Monday afternoon in Bellefonte, Pa.

Pennsylvania State Police started looking into Sandusky in November 2016 after a child claimed to have received text messages from Sandusky, which included requests of naked photographs. The child's father was alerted about the explicit photographs and reported them to police.

Jeffrey Sandusky was dating the child's mother at the time and lived in the household for about five years.

A criminal complaint shows that a second child was also abused dating back to 2013, according to WTAJ.

Bail was set at $200,000 and Sandusky has been prohibited from any contact with minors.

Jerry Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of molestation and sentenced to 30–60 years in prison.