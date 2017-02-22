Ole Miss announces self-imposed bowl ban for 2017 season

Ole Miss announced a self-imposed postseason ban for its football program for the 2017 season on Wednesday. The ban comes after the university received a notice from the NCAA that detailed allegations of eight additional rules violations.

The NCAA has now accused Ole Miss football of 21 total rules violations and charged the university with a lack of institutional control.

Most of the violations occurred during the recruiting process, including one instance where an Ole Miss staffer allegedly put a recruit in contact with a booster who paid the recruit $13,000-$15,600 dollars. The recruit eventually signed with another school.

The NCAA accused Ole Miss of 13 violations in January 2016 after an investigation that began in 2012. Ole Miss responded to that notice with self-imposed scholarship reduction that would limit the number of players the Rebels could sign to 22 for a four-year period.

During the 2016 NFL draft, former Ole Miss LT Laremy Tunsil admitted receiving money from Rebels coaches. This reopened the investigation, which concluded recently and resulted in the new notice of violations.

Ole Miss went 5-7 in 2016.