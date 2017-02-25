Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested and booked on Saturday morning and faces one felony and two misdemeanor charges in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

According to the police report, Mayfield was stopped for public intoxication just before 3 a.m. and was cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, felony fleeing the scene, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Oklahoma released the following statement, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter:

"We are aware of the matter and are learning the details. We don't have any other information at this time."

A hearing was set for Monday.

Mayfield is coming off a season in which he recorded 3,965 passing yards with 40 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. Last summer, he was granted an extra year of NCAA eligibility, which will keep him at Oklahoma through the 2017 season.