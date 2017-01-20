Getting ready for a ski trip this winter? Make sure to ditch your old-school winter wear with the latest in technology and best essential items that will keep you warm, comfortable and dry.

The North Face Hickory Pass Jacket

A classic snowboarding jacket with single pockets on the chest, a waterproof outer layer and body-mapped insulation that keeps you warm in the cold temperatures.

Available at Zappos, $249.99

Incognito Flexible Flask

We’re not condoning sippin’ on the slopes—safety first, folks—but just in case you want to carry a little something to warm you up, this flexible flask will do the trick. It’s small, soft and will fit perfectly in the inside pocket of your ski jacket. (Plus, you can’t beat the price—and free shipping!)

Available at Shop Spring, $6.99

ThermaCELL Proflex Heavy Duty Heated Shoe Insoles

No more cold toes! Think of these high-tech insoles as a thermostat for your feet. Powered by batteries that last for six and a half hours, the insoles can heat your feet to your preferred temp—from 100 to 115 degrees—which you can control via Bluetooth using your phone.

Available at Amazon, $179.99

Garmin Fenix 3

In addition to measuring your heart rate and VO2 max levels and tracking your distance via GPS, the Fenix 3 also has a special ski/board mode that activates an automatic run counter—with an auto-pause option for the lift line—and allows you to track your speed, distance and vertical drop.

Available at Amazon, $549.99

Ordsen Slope Jacket

Pronounced orse-den—from the French word for snow bear, ours de neige—this new, small ski apparel company tested their jackets on three continents, so you can be sure it will do the job in any conditions. The jacket is lightweight and features four-way stretch, so you won’t feel restricted by added bulk, and the hood is hood-compatible.

Available at Ordsen, $330

Under Armour Base 2.0 Men’s Leggings

Equipped with a thick waistband for comfort, these leggings are a great base for underneath your ski pants, providing sweat-wicking and warmth for colder conditions.

Available at Under Armour, $54.99

Mpow 2-pack Waterproof Cases

While many people simply use a Ziploc bag to protect their phone on the slopes, you can go one step further to make sure your device is fully protected from any water damage. These waterproof bags are designed to be fully submersible, but you’ll find it helpful on the slopes too, as it can hold cash, cards and anything else you want to keep safe on the mountain.

Available at Amazon, $9.99

Nike Therma Hoodie

You’ll live in this training hoodie, on and off the slopes. The Nike Therma fabric is a sure-bet to keep you warm and toasty in freezing conditions and the hood provides three-way protection. This might just become your weekend go-to this winter.

Available at Nike, $50

SOREL Joan of Arctic for women and 1964 Premium T boots for men

Whether you’re in it for the look or the functionality, SOREL’s winter boots offer both. Made of leather and suede, the women’s pair is seam-sealed waterproof to keep out any moisture and the fur top is removable for easy cleaning. The men’s style will also keep out any water or snow and will keep your feet warm in even the coldest weather—the inner lining has a temperature rating down to -40° below zero.

Available at Zappos, $134.99 for men, $144.99 for women

Multiclava

A must-have for skiers, snowboarders and winter adventurers. Made of breathable, ultra-lightweight fabric, this accessory can be worn in many ways, including as a balaclava, cap, headband, neck gaiter, face mask or wrist band. It’s easy to pack, affordable and comes in seven colors and patterns.

Available at Eddie Bauer, $12.99

Oakley Airwave Snow Goggles

For the tech-obsessed outdoor adventurer. These goggles feature a built-in heads-up display that projects data such as speed, jump analytics, vertical, navigation, buddy-tracking, music and more, all on a 14-inch screen right before your eyes.

Available at Oakley, $550

If you’re looking for a more standard version, Oakley’s O Frame 2.0 XL should do the trick in terms of functionality and value. Bonus: They come in a solid range of colors with cool reflective lenses, like this one in the shade Fire Iridium.

Available at Oakley, $90

Smartwool PhD Ski Socks

Don’t just wear regular old socks on the slopes. These extra-long socks have padding in just the right places to protect your feet, heels and shins under tight boots or bindings and they won’t bunch up or slide around while you’re shredding.

Available at Eastern Mountain Sports, $23.95

Joe Fresh Quilted Ski Mitts

Marked down to 57% off, these mittens will take you from the slopes to your après ski activities in style. Fully insulated with Thinsulate and fleece storm cuffs, the mitts also have an on-trend qualited look, a grip patch on the palm and an adjustable wrist strap for a snug fit. Bonus: They are super affordable.

Available at Shop Spring, $6.94

Go Pro Hero 5 Black

Don’t miss out on those Instagram-worthy moments while you’re up on the mountain. The mountable cam can shoot 4K video and you can pull stills from the recording.

Available at Amazon, $349.99

Adirondack Beanie

A hat is a must-have accessory for any day out in the cold, winter weather. This one has a neat print design, pom-pom and insulated warmth.

Available at Eastern Mountain Sports, $20

Smith Optics Unisex Holt Snow Sports Helmet

Stay safe on the slopes. This all-weather helmet is a great buy because it can transition from snow to summer skate parks with convertible pads. Vents in the front and rear keep you cool and the AirEvac system allows for good airflow, which helps removes fog-causing air that can make goggles cloudy.

Available at Amazon, $70

TomTom Adventurer GPS Outdoor Watch

This GPS sport watch also has a built-in music player and comes equipped with sweat and weatherproof Bluetooth headphones. In addition to a built-in heart rate monitor, the watch also has special modes for skiing and snowboarding, with instant updates on altitude, distance, pace, total ascent and descent and more.

Available at Amazon, $349.99

We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.