You don't need to be a ballerina to wear Misty Copeland's Under Armour collection

SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

You don’t have to be a dancer to wear Misty Copeland’s new capsule athleisure collection for Under Armour. The 34-year-old’s 13-piece line titled Inspired By Misty Copeland is made to fit into an active lifestyle, whether that's in the gym or running errands. In an interview with Vogue, Copeland says because of her training schedule, “all these pieces fit into my everyday streetwear.”

In 2014, professional ballerina Copeland made waves after starring in an inspiring commercial for Under Armour that showcased how, despite rejection and criticism because of her body type, Copeland became the first African-American principal dancer of the American Ballet Theatre at the age of 24.

Copeland has also become an activist and role model in recent years so even with her new Under Armour line, it’s no surprise that she spoke out against recent statements made by the company’s CEO Kevin Plank, saying in a post on Instagram that “as someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves.”

Ranked No. 9 on last year’s SI Fashionable 50 list, Copeland’s Under Armour line is designed with style in mind but also features swear-friendly fabrics and fits, so you can layer up and easily transition to and from workouts. Below, we rounded up our top picks from the collection you can get right now.

UA Opening Night Printed Studio Leggings

Courtesy of Under Armour

The wide waistband lays flat and the perforated leg vents not only keep you cool, but they look cool too. 

Available at underarmour.com, $149.99

UA Charged Pivot Mid Shoes

Courtesy of Under Armour

Made of leather and with a cushioned sole to absorb impact and provide comfort, these almost-high-top sneakers are inspired by basketball sneakers and look great on the street or in the gym.

Available at underarmour.com, $129.99

UA Show Stopper Studio Hoodie

Courtesy of Under Armour

Made of French Terry fleece, this is an easy layer to throw over a tank. The side splits and high-low hem are stylish touches.

Available at underarmour.com, $89.99

UA Opening Night Flawless Graphic T-Shirt

Courtesy of Under Armour

Made of a super-soft fabric, this high-neck, relaxed fit tank also has a crossover split back that you can tie up for a slimmer, more secure fit for high-tempo workouts.

Available at underarmour.com, $49.99

