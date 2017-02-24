The quest for a sub-two hour marathon takes another step forward on Friday with Adidas unveiling its adizero Sub2 marathon shoe ahead of Saturday’s Tokyo Marathon. The shoe, with a distinctive blue colorway, will be worn by former world record holder Wilson Kipsang in the race.

Adidas has been working on the shoe for the past two years after the concept came to mind after the 2012 London Marathon, which was won by Kipsang in 2:04:44.

“Around the London Marathon in 2012, we started thinking about Sub2 as a concept and Adidas’ role in achieving what was deemed impossible,” Adidas global general manager André Maestrini said. “We began creating a shoe that could enable this, and Wilson is the perfect athlete to test our innovation in a race environment. We’re incredibly excited to see where this can go.” Nike has joined in the race for a sub-two hour marathon with its own respective project titled Breaking2, where the sportswear giant is training the first sub-two-hour marathon runner and developing its own respective footwear for an attempt to break the barrier later this spring.

What’s so special about the shoe?

One of the adjustments to the adizero Sub2 is the debut of Boost Light innovation. With cushioning made of hundreds of tiny foam pellets aimed at reducing impact while in action, Adidas’ Boost technology has caught on within the running and fashion circles. The shoe’s upper is composed of one single layer of ultralight fabric and weight-reduced mesh with internal reinforcements. The mesh has Microfit technology, which is developed to create the best support, comfort and fit for high-speed road racing. A Continental Microweb improves upon Stretchweb, which was Adidas’ technology developed for the Boost, to improve the grip for any kind of race day conditions.

Adidas’ internal research concluded that Boost can improve running economy by 1%. The new Sub2 shoe’s weight has been reduced by 100 grams and could lead to another 1% improvement in running economy. The Adidas adizero Sub2 will be available to the general public later this year.

How far away are we from a sub-two hour marathon?

The current world record is held by Kenya’s Dennis Kimetto, who ran 2:02:57 at the 2014 Berlin Marathon while wearing Adidas’ adizero Adios Boost 2.0 racing flats. The past four men’s marathon world records were set by runners wearing Adidas running shoes. Adidas also owns seven of the top 10 fastest all-time marathons, including Boston which is a net downhill course not valid for world records. Kipsang was also wearing the Adios Boost 2.0 when he ran 2:03:23 at the 2013 Berlin Marathon for a then-world record.

British author Ed Caesar is following the Nike project for Wired and recently wrote the book “Two Hours: The Quest to Run the Impossible Marathon.” He estimates that a sub-two could be possible by 2025 or even 2020. Back in 1991, Michael Joyner, a polymathic anesthesiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, estimated that the physiological limit for a man in the marathon was 1:57:58. He later told SI that he was just hoping to see it in his lifetime.

Kipsang has been working with Yannis Pitsiladis, a professor of sports science at the University of Brighton in England, on their independent Sub2 project, which relies on science and medicine to try to get under the two-hour barrier. Kipsang joined the team shortly after finishing second to Ethiopian runner and Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele at the 2016 Berlin Marathon. Bekele just missed the world record by crossing the tape in 2:03:03. Kipsang was second in a personal best of 2:03:13, which is tied for the sixth-fastest of all-time.