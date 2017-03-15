If you're a WOD regular, you likely have a good idea of what it takes to be a CrossFit athlete. But do you know what it takes to be a CrossFit Games competitor, or better yet, the Fittest on Earth?

In a new documentary titled "Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness," viewers will get an inside look at the male and females athletes who are trying to qualify, compete and ultimately win the CrossFit Games and title of the Fittest on Earth. For most everyday CrossFitters who go to their local box for daily workouts also have other things going on. But the lives of these elite athletes are very different from the average gym-goer, and the documentary gives insight into the different ways these competitors try to get an edge, such as recovery techniques, special eating habits, sleep tracking, sports psychology and more.

The sports film and documentary will be released in theaters on March 17, but you can see an exclusive clip below.

The documentary features the stories of top athletes such as 2016 CrossFit Games men's champion Mat Fraser, two-time CrossFit games podium finisher Sara Sigmundsdottir, 2015 and 2016 CrossFit Games champion Katrin Davidsdottir, 2015 and '16 runner-up Tia-Clair Toomey, 2015 Fittest Man on Earth Ben Smith and many more.

For details on special early fan-created screenings throughout the country, click here, and to pre-order the documentary on iTunes, click here.