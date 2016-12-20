Extra Mustard

Tuesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Julie Ordon; Salvation Army Loves Ezekiel Elliott

Andy Gray
Tuesday December 20th, 2016

Salvation Army Loves Ezekiel Elliott, Hates Darren Rovell

Ezekiel Elliott subtly made one of the smartest touchdown celebrations of the season on Sunday when he jumped into an oversized Salvation Army kettle. Though he earned a 15-yard penalty, it was totally worth it because the Salvation Army saw a 61% increase in online donations and raised $182,000 online in the 12 1/2 hours following the leap. Even better, it gave the Salvation Army a reason to take down Darren Rovell on Twitter.

The Best NFL Game Story Ever Written

The aimless Buffalo Bills beat the winless Cleveland Browns, 33-13, and Buffalo News reporter Tim Graham loaded his story with search terms because he knew no one would read. I now want to hire Tim Graham for Extra Mustard.

Manny Ramirez Retirement Report

I was kind of hoping for more craziness, but retired Manny Ramirez is just a dude spending a lot of time with his wife.

Julie Ordon: Lovely Lady of the Day

Julie Ordon is one of my favorite one-hit wonder SI Swimsuit models, and these photos from India are a major reason why. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
Riccardo Tinelli
SI Swimsuit 2010: Julie Ordon in India
Paging All Golf Fans

Sometimes you're just better off taking the penalty stroke.

50 Hottest Photo Shoots of 2016

Our friends at Coed.com put together their 50 hottest photo shoots of 2016 and a certain SI Swimsuit model claimed the top spot.

World's Strangest Christmas Trees

China's human Christmas tree is freaking me out a bit.

Odds & Ends

This young Jazz fan dissing Mark Cuban may be my favorite viral video of 2016 ... It's getting comical how much the referees dislike Cam Newton ... Vote: Which NBA team has the best Christmas jersey ... Skip Bayless had a fun social media blunder ...SI Swimsuit model Genevieve Morton shared a rejection letter she received from a modeling agency ... How a MySpace message led this guitarist to a dream gig with Michael Jackson ... A man has won the right to wear goat horns in his driver's license photo ... The best Christmas tree in every state.

Do Not Disrespect The Steelers Terrible Towel

1:23 | Extra Mustard
Disrespect the Steelers' Terrible Towel, and bad things await...

Military Reunions are the Best

Meet the Sixers Rookies (Full House style)

The Greatest Country Song of All Time

Rolling Stone ranked the 100 all-time greatest country songs and Johnny Cash is No. 1.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

