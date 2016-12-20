Extra Mustard

Tuesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Genevieve Rokero; Top 116 Moments of 2016

Andy Gray
Tuesday December 20th, 2016

Top 116 Sports Moments of 2016

With the year coming to an end, we compiled the 116 best sports moments of 2016. It covers everything from the meme that got Curt Schilling fired from ESPN to D'Angelo Russell snitching on his Lakers teammate to the Cubs winning the World Series

A For Effort

UCLA freshman star TJ Leaf is averaging 17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and the Bruins are off to a 12-0 start. But will all those stats score him a date with Taylor Swift? 

One Way To Spend $16,255.20 (plus tip)

It's not easy being a NFL rookie. Just ask Texans safety K.J. Dillon (or his wallet).

Genevieve Rokero: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Genevieve Rokero stopped by the office for a 2017 SI Swimsuit casting. It was a good day to work at SI. She is this afternoon's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Our friends at Sprayground are reinventing the sports backpack. The company, which has already collaborated with various sports stars this year, also has a new partnership with the NBA. The capsule collection features three bags uniquely designed in the style of the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. Each bag has been designed by Sprayground’s founder and creative director David Ben-David. Go online and purchase one today. I have two to give away and I'll send to the 100th and 200th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the author of the best NFL game story ever written. The answer was in A.M. Clicks. Please make the subject Sprayground.

2016: The Year in Controversial Deleted Tweets

The best tweets are always the deleted ones. Thank God for screenshots.

2016: The Year in Memorable Sports Quotes

The fake Abraham Lincoln quote from Sam Hinkie is my favorite.

The $28,000 Uber Ride

A computer glitch resulted in a $28,639.14 charge for this Philly woman's Uber ride.

SI Isn't the Only Mag With a Jinx

Dear Mama 

I Had Better Make Hot Clicks With This Ridiculous Pose

Odds & Ends

Carmelo Anthony is teaching his son how to repeatedly jab step just like he does ... The 40 biggest WWE moments of 2016 ... Ben Roethlisberger had a strange reaction to those Vontaze Burfict cheap shots ... Footage from Craig Sager's last TV interview has been released ... The best wines for your holiday party, all under $16 ... New York City's most spectacular Christmas windows ... A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's because its value meals are no value.

Cowboys Hire NFL's Next Great Coach

Barbara Palvin Uncovered

1:48 | Swimsuit 2016
Barbara Palvin Uncovered 2016

Best Local News Interviews of 2016

Name One Mom in the World Who Wears This While Cooking

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

