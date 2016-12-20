Top 116 Sports Moments of 2016

A For Effort

UCLA freshman star TJ Leaf is averaging 17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and the Bruins are off to a 12-0 start. But will all those stats score him a date with Taylor Swift?

One Way To Spend $16,255.20 (plus tip)

It's not easy being a NFL rookie. Just ask Texans safety K.J. Dillon (or his wallet).

2016: The Year in Controversial Deleted Tweets

The best tweets are always the deleted ones. Thank God for screenshots.

2016: The Year in Memorable Sports Quotes

The fake Abraham Lincoln quote from Sam Hinkie is my favorite.

The $28,000 Uber Ride

A computer glitch resulted in a $28,639.14 charge for this Philly woman's Uber ride.

SI Isn't the Only Mag With a Jinx

25 Years Ago Today: Yankees Magazine puts its best pitching prospect ever on its cover pic.twitter.com/97lMWydrxO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 20, 2016

Dear Mama

Daily statistics of Tupac's Dear Mama on YouTube with annual spikes on Mother's Day. pic.twitter.com/AQ8nHGmiAk — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) December 20, 2016

I Had Better Make Hot Clicks With This Ridiculous Pose

Odds & Ends

Carmelo Anthony is teaching his son how to repeatedly jab step just like he does ... The 40 biggest WWE moments of 2016 ... Ben Roethlisberger had a strange reaction to those Vontaze Burfict cheap shots ... Footage from Craig Sager's last TV interview has been released ... The best wines for your holiday party, all under $16 ... New York City's most spectacular Christmas windows ... A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's because its value meals are no value.

Cowboys Hire NFL's Next Great Coach

Welcome the Dallas Cowboys' newest coach... pic.twitter.com/ccrNPTLiWt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2016

Barbara Palvin Uncovered

1:48 | Swimsuit 2016 Barbara Palvin Uncovered 2016

Best Local News Interviews of 2016

