Thursday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Gallienne Nabila: Grayson Allen Throws Temper Tantrum

Andy Gray
Thursday December 22nd, 2016

Grayson Allen Throws Temper Tantrum

Duke's Grayson Allen is college basketball's most hated player, so anytime he trips an opponent, gets a tech and throws a temper tantrum, I am putting it in Hot Clicks. The internet, as you likely guessed, went crazy with jokes after Wednesday's incident while a tearful Allen apologized profusely after the game. But I doubt there's much sympathy since the Duke guard has a history of dirty tricks.

Roy Williams Needs To Get Out More

I understand that college coaches need to get our more (though I still call BS on Nick Saban for saying he didn't knowing when the election was) but Roy Williams thinking Frosty is the name of a reindeer is just sad. 

Top Sports Controversies of 2016

I forgot all about Laremy Tunsil's gas mask bong.

Gallienne Nabilia: Lovely Lady of the Day

Gallienne Nabila is a model whose Instagram profile reveals very little personal information. I don't hold that against her. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Shots Fired

George Karl has a new book out and he has a few choice words about Carmelo Anthony.

​Hidey Gets a Haircut

I'd never seen a cat with dreadlocks before this story and hope to never see one again.

The World's 12 Best Hotel Pools

Interesting that there's only one American hotel and it looks worse than all the others.

Home Alone 5: Lost in Cleveland

​Frank Zappa in 1970

Odds & Ends

Rey Mysterio names his three top wrestlers in our Week in Wrestling column ... Thank Joe Thomas for the Pro Bowl Dodgeball idea  ... The story of Jeopardy contestant Cindy Stowell would make a great movie ... Tyler Bozak has the best pregame routine in hockey ... The world's 11 scariest roller coasters ... Late night TV's best political moments of 2016 ... The 10 most popular Pinterest recipes of 2016.

Matthew Dellavedova Gets His Ring

Manny Ramirez: Still Got It

Wanna Get Away?

Who Covered It Best: Tumbling Dice

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter.

