Looks like Grayson Allen is back to his old tricks: the talented Duke guard was caught tripping an Elon player on Wednesday, and received a technical foul for it.

Allen hooked Elon’s Steven Santa Ana with his leg while defending on the baseline on a dangerous play, and was punished for it. He disagreed with the call.

Allen has a history of somewhat questionable fouls and chippy activity, so it isn’t that surprising—but the story didn’t end there. Cameras caught him having a bit of a meltdown on the bench afterward. Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer had to intervene.

Grayson Allen is at it again

Grayson Allen Tantrum

Duke was on a 6–0 run going into this sequence, then trailed by one at halftime. The Blue Devils went on to win the game.

Afterward, Allen met privately with head coach Mike Kryzewski and an Elon contingent including Santa Ana. He eventually spoke to reporters and apologized.

Elon's Santa Ana, the victim of the kick/trip, just entered room with Allen and K. Stayed for a few minutes. Has now left.

Grayson Allen gets emotional in the locker room after tonight's tripping incident.

It was unclear what discipline Allen might face for the play, but after the game, Krzyzewski called his behavior “inexcusable” in a radio interview and told reporters the following:

“I handle things the way I handle them, and I think I’ve handled this correctly, and moving forward I will continue to handle it correctly, and I don’t need to satisfy what other people think that I should do. And I'm a teacher and a coach, and I'm responsible for that kid ... So to think that it's the last thing said to him about this is wrong. Obviously we will do more.”