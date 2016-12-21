College Basketball

Watch: Grayson Allen trips opponent, gets tech, throws tantrum

SI Wire
Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Looks like Grayson Allen is back to his old tricks: the talented Duke guard was caught tripping an Elon player on Wednesday, and received a technical foul for it.

Allen hooked Elon’s Steven Santa Ana with his leg while defending on the baseline on a dangerous play, and was punished for it. He disagreed with the call.

Allen has a history of somewhat questionable fouls and chippy activity, so it isn’t that surprising—but the story didn’t end there. Cameras caught him having a bit of a meltdown on the bench afterward. Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer had to intervene.

Duke was on a 6–0 run going into this sequence, then trailed by one at halftime. The Blue Devils went on to win the game.

Afterward, Allen met privately with head coach Mike Kryzewski and an Elon contingent including Santa Ana. He eventually spoke to reporters and apologized.

It was unclear what discipline Allen might face for the play, but after the game, Krzyzewski called his behavior “inexcusable” in a radio interview and told reporters the following:

“I handle things the way I handle them, and I think I’ve handled this correctly, and moving forward I will continue to handle it correctly, and I don’t need to satisfy what other people think that I should do. And I'm a teacher and a coach, and I'm responsible for that kid ... So to think that it's the last thing said to him about this is wrong. Obviously we will do more.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters