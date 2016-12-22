Extra Mustard

Watch Kristaps Porzingis’s elderly family members sing a song they wrote about him

Extra Mustard
Friday December 23rd, 2016

We’ve seen our share of weird Kristaps Porzingis songs over the last two years, but this might be the oddest one.

It’s also charming and familial, however: Kristaps won Sportsman of the Year in Latvia, and so his grandma and aunts accepted the award on his behalf, and then they did something I personally have never seen before: they sang an original song that they wrote about him.

It’s somewhat operatic, actually.

These are the words.

What we would like to wish our Porzingis tonight, tonight

Wish you good health and all of the work gets easily done

All those jealous sights should stay away from you

All the glory and fame for Kristaps while living in America

God give Kristaps opportunity to stay at such a high level for a long, long time

How do you say “Hamilton” in Latvian?

[Deadspin]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters