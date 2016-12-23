Editor's Note: There will be one version of Hot Clicks today, Saturday and Monday, then back to normal on Tuesday.

Tiger Woods is Mac Daddy Santa

Merry (almost) Christmas! I am not sure what to make of Tiger Woods' alter ego, Mac Daddy Santa Claus, but I did enjoy the memes it provided. I do find Tiger more likable than ever and hope he has success in 2017.

Thursday Night Football Round-Up

Eli Manning struggled all night as the Giants missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot in a 24-19 loss to Philly. Highlights included this epic Carson Wentz flop, a postgame cry for attention from Odell Beckham Jr. and, most importantly, Bob Costas in a fedora.

Everyone Hates George Karl

Longtime NBA coach George Karl has a new book out in which he criticizes Carmelo Anthony, saying the Knicks forward was "addicted to the spotlight and very unhappy when he had to share it." That did not go over well with his former players, especially Kenyon Martin, who had plenty of not-so-nice things to say about Karl.

Julia Yaroshenko: Lovely Lady of the Day

Not sure what Julia Yaroshenko has planned for the holidays but I am confident nobody at my Christmas dinner table will look like her. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Conspiracy Theory of the Day

2 Chainz thinks Russia hacked his three-point shootout with Dominique Wilkins.

The Four Types of Drunks (according to science)

It's the holiday season. Don't be an Ernest Hemingway. Be a Nutty Professor!

Holiday Fun For the Whole Family?

Looking for a wholesome, fun family activity for Sunday? I recommend Poop the Potato.

Nobody Said It Was Easy

Javale McGee Meets Adam Silver Doppelganger

JaVale McGee found himself an Adam Silver clone! https://t.co/MTzMuEqyG7 pic.twitter.com/duJAxkvRSO — theScore (@theScore) December 23, 2016

Odds & Ends

Kristaps Porzingis’ elderly family members wrote a song about the Knicks' second-year star​ ... Browns fans have started a GoFundMe campaign for a 0-16 parade (any extra funds will go to charity) ... Kinda love Barry Switzer messing with everyone by saying he met with Donald Trump ... Jamal Anderson's embarrassing legal mess continues ... Brian Hartline had some not-so-nice things to say about Terrelle Pryor ... A Colorado dog shelter had a good reason to celebrate ... The best non-political moments in late-night TV 2016.

Merry Christmas From Rose Bertram

0:49 | Swim Daily Rose Bertram Christmas Spectacular

Miami Honors Shaquille O'Neal

Festivus For Athletes

1:24 | Extra Mustard Happy Festivus! Athletes and sports figures air their grievances

When You're 26-4, You Dance However You Want

When You're the World's Best Basketball Player, You Dance How You Want

I've never seen LeBron like this. 😂😂 (via @gablindauer) A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:04pm PST

​Have a Happy Holiday Everyone!

