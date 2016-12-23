Extra Mustard

Ezekiel Elliott buys Cowboys offensive line ATVs for Christmas

Extra Mustard
Friday December 23rd, 2016

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has already embraced the season of giving, helping the Salvation Army raise money by leaping in their kettle after a touchdown, and now he’s giving to the people that make his life easier on a daily basis.

Elliott gifted his entire offensive line ATVs for opening so many nice holes for him to run through on the field. It was the least he could do for helping become one of the league’s top rushers this season.

Kyle Rudolph has custom Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cleats for his Christmas game

Well, some have said they open running lanes so wide that a tractor could drive through.

– Kenny Ducey

