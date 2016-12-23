Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has already embraced the season of giving, helping the Salvation Army raise money by leaping in their kettle after a touchdown, and now he’s giving to the people that make his life easier on a daily basis.

Elliott gifted his entire offensive line ATVs for opening so many nice holes for him to run through on the field. It was the least he could do for helping become one of the league’s top rushers this season.

the ATV'S being given to the Cowboys offensive linemen by rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott for Christmas. Bravo pic.twitter.com/AZM5Yhzjxc — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 23, 2016

Well, some have said they open running lanes so wide that a tractor could drive through.

– Kenny Ducey