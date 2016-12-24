Down
Chad Johnson is playing Santa Claus this Christmas
Chad Johnson is playing Santa Claus this Christmas
Chad Johnson bought an Xbox for Christmas for a kid whose mom couldn't afford one

Chad Johnson is playing Santa Claus this Christmas. 

The former Bengals receiver tweeted about how buying gifts for his kids is easier now that they are older because they want fewer items, even though those items are more expensive. A woman who goes by Andria J on Twitter responded saying all her son wanted this year was an Xbox, but that the game console was way out of her budget. 

Johnson saw the tweet and responded with his plan of benevolence.

"Your son wants an X Box One he's going to get an X Box One," he wrote. "DM me your address I can send an X Box & all EA related sports games."

Andria posted that her son had received the Xbox and the games, as promised. As an added bonus, Johnson even offered to annihilate him in FIFA. 

Merry Christmas, sort of.

