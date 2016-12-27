Extra Mustard

Watch: Cam Newton grants Christmas wish for Auburn fan battling heart condition

Wednesday December 28th, 2016

Carolina Panthers quarterback and former Auburn star Cam Newton chartered a flight to Atlanta this afternoon to visit a 10-year-old fan battling a severe heart condition.

Taylor Deckard, 10, wished to meet Newton for Christmas as he battles pulmonary hypertension. Newton made his wish come true.

Courtney Cooper, an Lakewood Elementary school teacher, wrote an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday about Deckard.

"Austin may not ever make it to an Auburn football game but I know social media is a strong force that can make things happen," Cooper wrote. "Let's use it for something positive and spread this like wildfire and somehow, someway get the word to Cam Newton and give this precious little boy his wish."

