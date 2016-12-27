Extra Mustard

John Cena returns, challenges WWE champion to match at Royal Rumble

Wednesday December 28th, 2016

John Cena made his return to WWE on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night and challenged the winner of the AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin fight for the WWE Championship belt at Royal Rumble.

Cena took time away from WWE after the No Mercy pay-per-view in October as he filmed appearances for FOX's “American Grit.” Cena also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in December.

He took the mic to announce that he has not “gone Hollywood” and will return soon.

Watch Cena's announcement below:

Styles wound up defending his belt against Corbin and Ziggler, meaning it’ll be a SummerSlam rematch between Cena and Styles at the Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for January 24, 2016.

