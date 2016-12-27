Extra Mustard

Rob Gronkowski dishes on WrestleMania, Patriots and Gronk Fitness

Justin Barrasso
Justin Barrasso
Tuesday December 27th, 2016

MEDFORD, MA – Rob Gronkowski played it coy when asked if he would be part of the upcoming WrestleMania festivities in Orlando, Florida.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that,” said Gronkowski. “That would be pretty cool, so I don’t know.”

The oft-injured-but-extremely-talented Gronkowski spoke to a small group of people just outside of Boston as he unveiled his new Gronk Fitness Program, which launches exclusively at Boston Sports Clubs in January.

“I love the energy and positivity of working out,” Gronkowski said. “I hope this goes good and expands big time.”

Recent back surgery forced the New England Patriots to place Gronkowski on the injured reserve, which prematurely ended his season and shattered any hopes of another Super Bowl appearance for the 27-year-old tight end. Gronkowski reports that he is still watching the Patriots every week.

“I miss my teammates, my boys,” Gronkowski said. “I love them, and I support them every week.”

Gronkowski has also made headlines for filming a commercial on the “Madden Curse”, which historically afflicts players who grace the cover of the Madden video game.

“I thought that Madden commercial I did last week was pretty creative and pretty cool,” Gronkowski said. “That’s all I have to say about that.”

Despite the injury, Gronkowski is grateful to work with his family on the new Gronk Fitness project.

“Growing up together with my brothers and working out – knowing that they bring intensity to the workout and they really, truly believe in it – it’s awesome,” Gronkowski said. “You want people around you who truly believe in it.”

Gronkowski also extended an invitation to the workout program for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“If Coach Belichick wants to join, then of course he can,” Gronkowski said. “But I don’t think he’ll ask.”

