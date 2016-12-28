Watch: Alex Rodriguez's daughter bat flips better than him
Ella Rodriguez has certainly learned a lot from watching her father, Alex, play over the years,
In a video shared to the long-time New York Yankees slugger's Instagram account, Rodriguez shared a video of Ella hitting a wiffleball off of him.
Rodriguez jokes about his ERA in the caption with #MyEraJustWentUp but we have to ask: Who has the better bat flip?
Watch Ella's shot below:
#Ella #Slugger #MyEraJustWentUp pic.twitter.com/latl6utt53 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) December 28, 2016
Here's A-Rod's bat flip from a brief minor league stint while coming back from an injury:
.@MiLB game, @MLB #BatFlip. https://t.co/4ekjUlMlUq pic.twitter.com/KnKTLxhAIc— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) May 26, 2016
Ella wins. The no-look toss and extended arms while rounding the bases is what baseball fans want.