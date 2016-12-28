Ella Rodriguez has certainly learned a lot from watching her father, Alex, play over the years,

In a video shared to the long-time New York Yankees slugger's Instagram account, Rodriguez shared a video of Ella hitting a wiffleball off of him.

Rodriguez jokes about his ERA in the caption with #MyEraJustWentUp but we have to ask: Who has the better bat flip?

Watch Ella's shot below:

Here's A-Rod's bat flip from a brief minor league stint while coming back from an injury:

Ella wins. The no-look toss and extended arms while rounding the bases is what baseball fans want.