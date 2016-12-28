Phil Jackson: Single and Ready to Mingle

I know Hot Clicks has been a little schizophrenic this week. I got a really bad stomach bug Christmas night and the less details you know, the better. Anyhow, I'm feeling pretty good now, which is more than I can say for Phil Jackson and Jeannie Buss. The Knicks and Lakers presidents amicably ended their 17-year relationship as Buss tweeted that she still has nothing but love and respect for Jackson, but the love of her life is the Lakers. Phil, meanwhile, is single and ready to mingle. Look out, New York!

Will Gronk Be at WrestleMania?

I am not a gambler but I'd be confident betting that Rob Gronkowski will appear in a WWE ring at some point in his life. Will it be at this year's WrestleMania? SI's Justin Barrasso spent a little time with the Pats tight end Tuesday and asked him just that.

Good Guy Alert

Cam Newton flew to Atlanta Tuesday to visit a 10-year-old fan battling a severe heart condition. It's one thing to drive 20 minutes and visit a hospital, but to fly on an off day is above and beyond. Good work, Cam.

Tyrie Rudolph: Lovely Lady of the Day

Tyrie Rudolph came by the office for an SI Swimsuit casting and sat by a little bench we have right in the newsroom. I must've received six emails in five minutes by co-workers asking her name so they could do some research. Needless to say, we are all fans. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Calling All Cat Lovers

I'm a dog person and always felt like cats were participation trophies for people who couldn't get a dog. I'm kidding, of course. But if you do own a cat and design your entire apartment around it, you might need some help.

Busted!

You know those makeup-free selfies celebs have been posting? They aren't so make-up free.

Top 10 Naked Moments of 2016

Apologies in advance for that Orlando Bloom shadow.

Stability = Success

AFC East head coaches since 2000. pic.twitter.com/TZfZ6VKbQF — Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) December 27, 2016

Yes, Goldberg Once Had Hair

Odds & Ends

LSU football players and coach Ed Orgeron reportedly ate 4,000 wings ahead of the Citrus Bowl ... Congrats to Cleveland meteorologist Scott Sabol, who finally shaved his beard after a Browns victory ... Things got really intense during (and after) Tuesday night's Mavs-Rockets game ... The Top 10 songs of 2016 ... And here are the 15 best hairstyles ... R.I.P Joey Boots ... Carrie Fisher's best roles and details about her relationship with Paul Simon (I never knew they dated until yesterday).

Gross

North Texas RB Jeffery Wilson projectile vomits so much his QB misses the snap: https://t.co/J9zEs7RtxQ pic.twitter.com/LGyULadAeC — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 27, 2016

It Happens To Us All

Cactus Bowl line judge apparently has a major wedgie problem (h/t @Settthhhhhh) https://t.co/ephF6GtV3V — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 28, 2016

Important

USA Today named @TheRock Movie Person of the Year. Just another deserved milestone for a guy who once gave us this classic moment. pic.twitter.com/pIV21JtidG — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 27, 2016

Finally, Penguins Get Wetsuits

Penguin looks cool and keeps warm in custom wetsuit pic.twitter.com/g3fn1nducf — Mashable (@mashable) December 28, 2016