Lamest Sports Moment of 2016?

About half my co-workers went to Northwestern so they're going hate me for saying this, but the Rockettes leg-kick thing the team's players did on the sideline Wednesday was really, really lame. I feel like someone on the team suggested it and everyone else knew it was a bad idea but nobody wanted to say so. Sure, the team won and I love Coach Pat Fitzgerald calling out Danny Kanell after the game, but that dance routine was just no bueno. What do you think? Northwestern football's Rockettes dance ... what did you think?

Sign of the Times

It's going to be 2017 in a couple days and I hope 2018 brings on more sports team Twitter battles. The latest, featuring the Sacramento Kings misspelling the other Western Conference All-Star nominees to get DeMarcus Cousins more love, was thoroughly enjoyable.

Curse of Man Boobs

How good would the Rockets be right now if they had Marc Gasol? We'll never know because of his 2007 man boobs.

Kelly Thomas: Lovely Lady of the Day

I've been waiting all year to feature Kelly Thomas and this seems like the perfect day. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

15 Worst Plays of 2016

How did I not see that South Carolina State touchback debacle until now?

The More You Know

Here's a really quick and easy way to clear frost off your windshield.

Mets 2016 Season in Review

2016 Mets Recap:

Wright hurt

Duda hurt

Walker hurt

Harvey hurt

Degrom hurt

Matz hurt

Wheeler delayed

lost Wild Card

Bart leaves ☹️

2016: 🖕U — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) December 28, 2016

Jagr as Art

Joe Everson is painting right now outside of Club @lexus! Stop by and check it out 🎨 pic.twitter.com/tsEIdhBLHe — FlaPanthersCARE (@FlaPanthersCARE) December 29, 2016

Odds & Ends

No, Corey Kluber didn't kill a coyote with a fastball ... Lopez on Lopez violence during Wednesday night's Nets-Bulls game ... Tom Izzo's mom got plenty of love during her postgame visit to the Michigan State locker room ... Brandon Marshall was fired up at halftime of last Sunday's Jets-Pats game ... Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, through the years ... This is the best Christmas present video I've seen yet (you might want to grab the tissues) ... The 16 best Photoshop battles of 2016 ... And here are the year's best GIFs.

Priorities

Slovakia fan at #WJC2017 kisses his beer instead of his girlfriend on the kiss cam https://t.co/8sJZydjc7l — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 29, 2016

Baseball Field ---> Hockey Rink

Life is Fun When You're 13-2

Tribute to the Eagles

Kings of Leon, Vince Gill, Bob Seger and more covered Eagles' classics at the 39th annual Kennedy Center Honors.

