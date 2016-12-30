Extra Mustard

Friday's Hot Clicks: Kate Upton; Kemba Walker Celebrates Too Soon

Andy Gray
Friday December 30th, 2016

One Last Blooper Before 2017

This is the final weekday Hot Clicks of 2016 and I'd like to thank everyone again for reading. My advice for New Year's weekend is to have fun, drink plenty of water and dance your cares away. Kind of like Kemba Walker in this video, only make sure the shot goes in before celebrating. 

Something to Read This Weekend

Two Philly natives spent 10 days this summer traveling across America in a Chevy Malibu and a 10-pound sledgehammer known as the Hammer of Glory. They wound up in Denver for the Great American Beer Festival and chronicled the entire trip for SI.com, but it was everything that happened in between that made it so memorable. Carve out 15 minutes to give it a read.

This Dude is So Dumb

Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended from the Belk Bowl after getting caught shoplifting from Belk. In a related note, Belk provided free gift cards for all the players. 

Kate Upton: Lovely Lady of the Day

Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: Getty Images
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: Raphael Mazzucco/SI
Kate Upton :: Raphael Mazzucco/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Kate Upton :: Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Kate Upton :: James Macari/SI
Lovely Lady of the Day: Kate Upton
1 23
Close
expandIcon
1 23
Close

There were well over 500 LLOD features in 2016 and the one everyone requests the most is Kate Upton. As a man of the people, I'm happy to oblige this request. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

​​WWE's Best Moments of 2016

From A.J. Styles' debut to Goldberg-Lesnar, relive the best WWE moments of 2016.

Serena is Off the Market

Serena Williams will soon tie the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She broke the news in a poem, which she posted on Reddit.

Shower Beer Has Arrived

Never felt the need to drink and shower, but for those who did ... good news!

One Method of Intimidation

Good Luck With All That

Odds & Ends

Reliving the best sports feuds of 2016 ... Brandon Marshall owes Antonio Brown a Porsche after losing a preseason bet ... The money raised for the Browns 0-16 parade will instead go to a food bank (with the Browns matching the contribution) ... Goalie masks for the upcoming Winter Classic ... The answer to the last question of this George Karl interview is priceless, mostly because he's destroyed everything in his path this week ... 10 most watched MLB videos of 2016 ... The top 10 photos of 2016.

Whoops!

Something Doesn't Fit In

Two Different Approaches to Hecklers

This heckler has absolutely no chill. (Submitted by @isaac_callais)

A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters